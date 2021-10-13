CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keenesburg, CO

Wednesday sun alert in Keenesburg — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(KEENESBURG, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Keenesburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keenesburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cPqpS4N00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly cloudy then rain showers likely during the day; while rain and snow showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 28 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

