Malta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.