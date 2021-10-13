Malta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MALTA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
