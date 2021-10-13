Wednesday rain in Chamberlain meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Chamberlain, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chamberlain:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 45 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy frost overnight High 55 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 55 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.