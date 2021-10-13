Weather Forecast For Kellogg
KELLOGG, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow showers then light rain likely during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 45 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 45 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
