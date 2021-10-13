CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest inflation reading shows prices continue to rise

By Ben Popken
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest inflation reading shows that prices rose by 5.4 percent on an annualized basis in September as supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and high demand kept prices rising, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in...

Ashley Robbins
5d ago

Expected as Biden has goods off shore so supply on shore is dwindling! Great Job Joe, keystone Kabinet is doing nothing, sorry my bad, gonna form a task force to study problem! 🤮👎🏻

cash cash
4d ago

Yes, the pay raise I got in August isn't covering the increase in gas and groceries. It all might not be the liberals fault but most I'm pretty sure is and of course, they sit and do nothing. Just like begging OPEC to increase oil production instead of continuing to develop our own right here in the good old US. ya gotta love the liberals!

maggie hoffstiller
4d ago

oh and prices will keep going up up . you who voted for Biden hope you are happy with food and gas prices. wait till winter comes up up up with heating.paying for immigrants coming across the border you will be paying for rhem also.

Tampa Bay Times

US factory output falls in fresh supply chain warning

Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages. The 0.7 percent decrease for manufacturers followed a revised 0.4 percent decline in August, Federal...
ECONOMY
Tulsa World

IMF warns economy recovery threatened by virus, inflation

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is warning of rising threats to the global economic recovery posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and an outbreak of inflation. The lending agency called Thursday for greater efforts from wealthy nations to boost coronavirus vaccination rates in poorer countries, while also urging the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Inflation: How to spend less — or even make more money — as prices rise

The pandemic has delivered another unwelcome threat to our lives — inflation. Consumer prices are rising, and if you’re living paycheck to paycheck, this means you have a harder time paying for food, gas and other items. Inflation hit a 13-year high in September, with consumer prices up 5.4 percent...
BUSINESS
Riverside Press Enterprise

Home price gains will shrink to 3-5% in 2022, experts say

Freddie Mac mortgage rates climbed to 3.05% this week, 40 basis points higher than the in January. That’s before the Fed’s much anticipated plan to curtail bond buying, tapering mortgage-backed security purchases to $40 billion per month. Certainly, supply chain challenges and labor shortages have contributed to the Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
realtybiznews.com

This is No Longer a Housing Boom or a Housing Bubble

We’ve had the makings of a housing bubble for more than a year and a half. The basic ingredient for a bubble is when demand for homes exceeds the actual supply. What we do not have is the ingredient for a housing bust, which is when the demand decreases and the supply increases.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Consumer Price Index Rises Again. When Will Inflation End?

Inflation keeps rearing its ugly head. Here's what consumers need to know. It's no secret that the cost of living has soared in recent months. These days, consumers are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and just about everywhere. And recent data confirms just how intense inflation has been.
BUSINESS
