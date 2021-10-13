Canby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
