The Offishial Show Episode 137: Marlins Offseason Shopping—Aisle 1
New series on The Offishial Show! To prep you for the MLB hot stove, Ely Sussman and Louis Addeo-Weiss embark on “Marlins Offseason Shopping,” a five-part breakdown of potential free agents and trade candidates who best suit the Fish. We’re grouping them into separate “aisles” based on 2021 performance. Here in Aisle 1, you’ll find players who produced 1.0 Wins Above Replacement or less on Baseball-Reference, including Tucker Barnhart, Brad Miller, Corey Knebel and Joc Pederson.www.fishstripes.com
