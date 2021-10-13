CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Offishial Show Episode 137: Marlins Offseason Shopping—Aisle 1

By Ely Sussman
 5 days ago

New series on The Offishial Show! To prep you for the MLB hot stove, Ely Sussman and Louis Addeo-Weiss embark on “Marlins Offseason Shopping,” a five-part breakdown of potential free agents and trade candidates who best suit the Fish. We’re grouping them into separate “aisles” based on 2021 performance. Here in Aisle 1, you’ll find players who produced 1.0 Wins Above Replacement or less on Baseball-Reference, including Tucker Barnhart, Brad Miller, Corey Knebel and Joc Pederson.

5 Realistic Bullpen Options for the Marlins in the 2021-2022 Offseason

One of the biggest issues for the Marlins during the 2021 season was their bullpen. The team fell out of contention quickly due to their blown saves and struggles in high-leverage situations. None of their relief pitchers were truly consistent from start to finish. The 2021-2022 offseason will give the...
MLB
2021 Marlins Season Review: Isan Díaz

Isan Díaz was regarded as the future second baseman for the Marlins at one point. He won the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year award in 2019 and rightfully earned a taste of the Major Leagues at the end of that season. After some initial growing pains and a sophomore season (2020) that was limited to only 7 games by injuries and his COVID opt-out decision, he entered 2021 in direct competition with Jazz Chisholm Jr.
MLB
As ‘gut-wrenching’ 2021 season ends, Miami Marlins anticipate active offseason

They all used different descriptors, but the sentiment remained the same. “Gut-wrenching,” manager Don Mattingly said. “A failure” is how left-handed pitcher and National League Rookie of the Year contender Trevor Rogers put it. “No one should be happy,” CEO Derek Jeter said. The Miami Marlins came into the 2021...
MLB
Breaking down tender/non-tender decisions for the Marlins’ huge 2022 arbitration class

As is their annual tradition, MLB Trade Rumors has projected next season’s salaries for the hundreds of MLB players who’ll be eligible for arbitration. It’s an especially interesting exercise for the Marlins entering 2022 because they have a whopping thirteen players in that service time range. That includes seven first-time eligibles.
MLB
Podcast: Stats that could define Marlins’ offseason; plus development camp, Arizona Fall League

The Miami Marlins’ 2021 season ended a little more than a week ago, so now is some time for some closer reflection on what happened in their 95-loss year. In the latest episode of Fish Bytes, beat writer Jordan McPherson looks at some of the stats and figures that played a role in the disappointing season and how they paint a picture of the priorities that need to be addressed moving forward.
MLB
Marlins looking to add two starting outfielders during offseason?

Catcher has already been identified as a position of need for the Marlins this winter, and the club’s search for more offense is likely to result in some new faces in the outfield. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson believes the Fish “will acquire two starting outfielders,” with Jesus Sanchez likely taking the other starting role and Bryan De La Cruz probably moving to fourth outfielder duty.
MLB
2021’s biggest “Marlins Killers”

Every season, Miami Marlins fans get front-row seats to watch baseball’s premier talent. Problem is, those impact players are usually on the opposing teams. Their brilliance comes at the Marlins’ expense. Here are the individuals who were most responsible for your suffering in 2021. Thanks very much to Stathead for...
MLB
#Dreampro#Fishstripes#Fish Stripes#Ely#Google Podcasts#Megaphone
MLB

