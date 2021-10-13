Mcgregor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 61 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 20 mph



