Daily Weather Forecast For Calais

CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



