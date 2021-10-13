Daily Weather Forecast For Calais
CALAIS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
