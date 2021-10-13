Weather Forecast For Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of light snow during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 44 °F, low 25 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 47 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 56 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.