Weather Forecast For Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 44 °F, low 25 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 47 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 56 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0