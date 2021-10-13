Oblong Weather Forecast

OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 17 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.