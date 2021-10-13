Oblong Weather Forecast
OBLONG, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0