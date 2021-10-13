Weather Forecast For Freer

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.