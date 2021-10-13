Weather Forecast For Freer
FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
