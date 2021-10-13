Eden Daily Weather Forecast
EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
