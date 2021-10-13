4-Day Weather Forecast For Memphis
MEMPHIS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0