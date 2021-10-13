Petersburg Daily Weather Forecast

PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Heavy rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain during the day; while rain then widespread rain showers overnight High 44 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Scattered Rain Showers High 44 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of light rain during the day; while cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



