Petersburg Daily Weather Forecast
PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Heavy rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain during the day; while rain then widespread rain showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 44 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of light rain during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
