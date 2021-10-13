Daily Weather Forecast For Kimball
KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light snow then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 24 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
