Weather Forecast For Simmesport
SIMMESPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
