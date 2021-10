We start today’s deals with some of the best deals on headphones in the market. First up, we head over to Amazon.com, where the AirPods deals just keep getting sweeter. The latest deals let you pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for just $179 after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. Remember that these are still some of the best wireless headphones from Apple. They feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode, up to 24 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case, and more. Plus, they’re water and sweat-resistant, so don’t worry about getting them wet.

