3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Au Gres

(AU GRES, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Au Gres:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Rain Showers Likely High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



