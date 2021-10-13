CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Au Gres, MI

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Au Gres

Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 5 days ago

(AU GRES, MI.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Au Gres:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cPqoZzz00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Houlton (ME) Weather Channel

Houlton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Houlton: Monday, October 18: Mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, October
HOULTON, ME
Silver Springs (NV) Weather Channel

Silver Springs Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Springs: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Slight chance of light rain
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
34
Followers
254
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy