Weather Forecast For Plains

PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 48 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 49 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 57 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 66 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



