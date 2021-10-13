Weather Forecast For Plains
PLAINS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 48 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 49 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
