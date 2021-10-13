Daily Weather Forecast For Ganado
GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
