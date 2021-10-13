Daily Weather Forecast For Ganado

GANADO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 74 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



