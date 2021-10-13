Limon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight High 51 °F, low 24 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 53 °F, low 24 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



