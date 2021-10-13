Limon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 51 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0