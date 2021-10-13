Marsing Weather Forecast
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Scattered rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 48 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 54 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0