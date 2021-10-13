4-Day Weather Forecast For Duchesne

DUCHESNE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight High 47 °F, low 29 °F 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 45 °F, low 24 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 50 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 55 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.