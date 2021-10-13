4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairview
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
