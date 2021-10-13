Lacygne Weather Forecast

LACYGNE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while clear overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



