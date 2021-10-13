Hamilton Daily Weather Forecast

HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



