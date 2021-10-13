Hamilton Daily Weather Forecast
HAMILTON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
