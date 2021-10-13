Shippenville Daily Weather Forecast
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
