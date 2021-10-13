CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, KS

Sun forecast for Phillipsburg — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Phillipsburg News Beat
 5 days ago

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phillipsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0cPqnnRU00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

