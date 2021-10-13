CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The £25 Phone Accessory You Need In Your Life Now, According To The A-list

By Natalie Hammond
Cover picture for the articleAt yesterday's show for Alexander McQueen, something stood out on the front row of famous faces and fashion editors. As the latter were busy photographing the exquisite clothes arriving on the catwalk, I noticed that a lot of their phones were decorated with beaded wrist straps, adding a playful splash of colour to their outfits (which, not to stereotype, were generally quite neutral).

