‘Resilient and Ready:’ U.S. Navy celebrates 246th birthday

By Isabella Colello
 5 days ago

(WWTI) — Today, nationwide, servicemembers, veterans, families and communities are celebrating the U.S. Navy’s birthday.

October 13, 2021, marks the Navy’s 246th birthday. This year, the theme of the Navy’s birthday celebration is “Resilient and Ready,” which organizers claim speaks to the history of the Navy and it being “able to shake off disaster,” which includes the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Navy’s birthday received its first official recognition in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalk. Since then, each Chief of Naval Operations has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration.

However, back when the Navy was first formed on October 13 1775, it was known as the Continental Navy . This fleet was created by the Continental Congress and consisted of two vessels with ten carriage guns, a proportional number of swivel guns and crews of 80 men.

The Continental Navy was disbanded two years after the American Revolution. The Navy was then relaunched in 1794.

Now, the Navy is considered “America’s primary forward deployed force.” The force also follows four-core “attributes,” which include initiative, accountability, integrity and toughness.

In the upcoming year, the U.S. Navy estimates there will be a total of 346,200 service members enlisted in the force. This includes eight Admirals and 37 Vice Admirals.

Pentagon pushes to make COVID vaccines mandatory for all service members

Current Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday and his wife delivered their birthday message to the Navy on Wednesday morning. Watch the full address in the player below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

