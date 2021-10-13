Hoopa Weather Forecast
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
