Soup Stew Chili & Brew is Madison's favorite fall festival! The event features delicious food, fun activities, live music, shopping, and beer & wine gardens. Nestled in the heart of one of America's Best Communities, the Soup Stew Chili & Brew festival takes place right on Madison Indiana's Main Street. Soup Stew Chili & Brew is organized by the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as a fundraiser for many area non-profits. It is not only a great festival, it also helps to make our community stronger! Come have some soup, stew, chili, and brew with us in Madison, Indiana! And, bring a friend or two. We're sure you'll have a great time!

MADISON, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO