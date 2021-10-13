Weather Forecast For Blue Mountain

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



