Marlinton Daily Weather Forecast
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
