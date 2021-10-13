Lovell Daily Weather Forecast
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 19 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 22 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
