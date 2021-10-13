Wednesday rain in Beulah: Ideas to make the most of it

(BEULAH, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Beulah, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beulah:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 45 °F, low 29 °F Windy: 33 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 47 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 53 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.