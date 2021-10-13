Weather Forecast For Sibley
SIBLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 45 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
