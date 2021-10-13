CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, WI

Marquette Men’s Soccer Preview: at Connecticut & vs DePaul

By Brewtown Andy
anonymouseagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway point of the Big East schedule! YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have played five conference matches so far, and they have five more left to go. Right now, the Golden Eagles are 2-2-1 in league action, and as you could probably expect, this has them right about in the middle of the standings. They’re in a tie for fifth place, which is actually directly in the middle of the 11 team standings. They’re hovering back and forth between fifth and sixth depending on how you look at it.

www.anonymouseagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
riverbender.com

Saturday/Monday Sports Roundup: Marquette Wins 22nd Match, Edwardsville's Boys Soccer Team Falls

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-25-25, OKAWVILLE 25-19-14: Marquette rallied from a one-set deficit to come from behind and defeat Okawville in three sets at Marquette Family Arena. Rose Brangenberg had 10 points and 11 assists for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had five points and an assist, Olivia Ellebracht had 12 kills and an assist, Torrie Fox came up with four kills, Allison Geiger had two kills, Kylie Murray had eight kills, a block and an assist, Ryan O'Leary came up with seven points, two aces and three assists, Shay O'Leary served up three points and an ace, Abby Williams had two points, three kills, two blocks and an assist, Natalie Wills had a pair of kills and Allison Woolbridge had 13 points, two aces, four kills and 13 assists against the Rockets.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati’s Ranking

The No. 2 team in college football is the Cincinnati Bearcats. Who would’ve guessed that before the start of the regular season?. Cincinnati was projected to be very good in 2021, but few people – if any – likely thought they’d be all the way up at No. 2 overall in mid-October.
CINCINNATI, OH
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Women’s Soccer Downs Seton Hall

Hailey Block was the difference on Sunday afternoon at Valley Fields as Marquette women’s soccer picked up the 1-0 win over Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles are now 7-4-0 on the year and 3-1-0 in Big East play, which means MU has inched into a tie for second place in the conference at the moment.
MARQUETTE, WI
GoCreighton.com

Men's Soccer Resumes BIG EAST Slate At DePaul on Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday, Oct. 6 | Creighton (3-4-1, 0-2-0 BIG EAST) at DePaul (5-4-0, 1-1-0 BIG EAST) | Chicago, Ill. | 1 p.m. Creighton resumes league play with a midweek afternoon contest against DePaul. Follow the Match. Wednesday's match will feature live video and live stats. Live video for the contest will...
CREIGHTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marquette, WI
Marquette, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Hoya

MEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Triumphs Over DePaul 3-1, Continuing Winning Streak

No. 1 Georgetown men’s soccer defeated DePaul University 3-1 on Oct. 2, securing their eighth consecutive win. Junior forward Stefan Stojanovic scored twice in the first half for Georgetown (8-0-0, 2-0-0 Big East), and DePaul (5-4-0, 1-1-0 Big East) was unable to mount a sufficient comeback. With the victory, the Hoyas remain one of just four Division I teams that has yet to lose or draw a match this season, alongside No. 2 Washington, No. 6 New Hampshire and No. 7 Tulsa.
bloggersodear.com

Preview: Wake Men’s Soccer Plays Host to William & Mary

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4-1) will look to put an end to a three game winless streak tonight as they host the William & Mary Tribe (3-4) of the CAA at Spry. It’s a game where the Deacs have little to gain from a resume perspective but a lot more to lose in that vein. A win here can at least stop the rot heading into a huge road clash in Chapel Hill, but they can’t afford to overlook the Tribe, who could very well stun the Deacs as Liberty did last Tuesday, turning their own season around. With the Deacs coming off of a poor performance against Clemson, they’ll need to use that game as motivation and not sink further into the depths they’re trying to escape from. A win here is critical to laying the foundations of a season turnaround and getting the momentum moving in the right direction.
SOCCER
R Scarlet Knights

Starting XI: No. 22 Men’s Soccer vs. Penn State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 22 Rutgers men's soccer (7-1-2, 1-1-1) hosts Penn State (6-3-1, 2-0-0) on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Yurcak Field and live on Big Ten Network. The Scarlet Knights are seeking to break the Nittany Lions' eight-match winning streak in the head-to-head series since RU joined the Big Ten in 2014.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tucollegian.org

Hurricane men’s soccer nationally ranked

Deck: Tulsa defies NCAA odds, sports analyst Callie Hummel reports. Originally ranked #24 in the nation by the NCAA before the season started, the University of Tulsa men’s soccer team is rapidly making their way up the ranks. After another blowout away game against South Florida, on Sep. 18, resulting in a 5-2 win and an updated 6-0 record, the team is now ranked in the top 10 of 4 national ranks.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul Blue Demons#Villanova#Depaul#Marquette Golden Eagles#Ol#Georgetown#Providence#The Golden Eagles#Sju#Bluejays
Badger Herald

Badgers on the pitch: Update on UW men’s soccer

The Badger men’s soccer team has been making the most of the early part of their season, delivering two massive two-to-nothing wins in the same week. It’s clear Head Coach John Trask’s Badgers are looking to make up for a disappointing 2-7-1 showing in 2020. The action started Tuesday with...
GoCreighton.com

Volleyball (Finally) Returns Home To Host DePaul; Marquette

Oct. 8 6:30 pm DePaul at #19 Creighton (Nebraska Public Media) Omaha, Neb. (D.J. Sokol Arena) LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES PDF | DPU NOTES. Oct. 10 1:00 pm Marquette at #19 Creighton (Nebraska Public Media) Omaha, Neb. (D.J. Sokol Arena) LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS |...
SPORTS
Bwog

Men’s Soccer Falls To Brown On Ivy Opener

This defeat marks seven straight winless games for the Lions as they fall 0-1 for the fifth time this season. First off, hell of a first half of the first half. Fantastic passing and possession. Excellent way to start the game by involving the defense and not forcing the ball forward where Brown’s defense is waiting. The outside backs (the two defenders on the outside of the formation) were playing aggressively and supporting the offense. I truly thought something in the team’s mindset had changed, and I was looking at a brand new team. Then, in the 32nd minute, Ryan Kipness had a breakaway on the left side of the field and was brutally slide tackled and taken down by a Brown defender. At that moment, everything fell apart. Brown gained momentum and began attacking. They scored on a corner kick just seven minutes later and kept the Lions on the back foot the rest of the 45 minute half.
SOCCER
GoCreighton.com

Men's Soccer Drops 1-0 Decision To DePaul

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Creighton men's soccer team fell to DePaul, 1-0, on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago. The Bluejays dropped to 0-3-0 in BIG EAST play and 3-5-1 overall, while the Blue Demons improved to 2-1-0 during league action and 6-4-0 overall. DePaul scored the game-winning goal during the 63rd...
CREIGHTON, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
Marquette University
friars.com

Volleyball Welcomes Marquette and DePaul For BIG EAST Home Opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The Providence College volleyball team is set to host Marquette University and DePaul University on Friday, October 8 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m., respectively, as they host their first pair of BIG EAST matches. SCOUTING THE FRIARS: The Friars enter the weekend at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NU Purple Eagles.com

Men's Soccer Hosts Manhattan Wednesday

NIAGARA UNIV., N.Y. – The Purple Eagles (2-6, 0-1 MAAC) return to Niagara Field for the first time in over a month to host the Manhattan Jaspers (2-4-2, 0-1-1 MAAC) on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 4:00 p.m. Last Time Out. Niagara opened conference play at Fairfield on Saturday, Oct. 2....
testudotimes.com

No. 12 Maryland men’s soccer vs. Northwestern preview

No. 12 Maryland Men’s soccer was completely neutralized in its most recent outing against Wisconsin, losing 1-0 and falling four spots in the rankings because of it. Once again, the Terps looked a step slower than its Big Ten counterpart. While its matchup against defensive-minded Rutgers earlier in the week led to a draw, the equally strong defense of the Badgers used a key second-half goal to send Maryland packing.
MARYLAND STATE
friars.com

Women’s Soccer Welcomes Marquette For BIG EAST Match-Up

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 p.m. on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The Friars are coming off a 1-0 double overtime win against Villanova on Thursday, Oct. 7 in Villanova, Pa. Providence now has an overall record of 7-3-2, including a 2-1-1 mark in BIG EAST play.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WLUC

Finlandia Men’s Soccer battles to road victory

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WLUC) - It resembled more of a see-saw ride as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (5-8) took a wild 4-2 win over North Central (Minn.) (4-4), Tuesday afternoon at Elliot Park Field. In the first half, Finlandia and North Central each had several very good scoring opportunities....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy