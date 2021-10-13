Marquette Men’s Soccer Preview: at Connecticut & vs DePaul
Midway point of the Big East schedule! YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have played five conference matches so far, and they have five more left to go. Right now, the Golden Eagles are 2-2-1 in league action, and as you could probably expect, this has them right about in the middle of the standings. They're in a tie for fifth place, which is actually directly in the middle of the 11 team standings. They're hovering back and forth between fifth and sixth depending on how you look at it.
