In-Custody Death Investigation Ongoing in Arlington
The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an in-custody death at the Arlington County Detention Facility. At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 58-year-old Clyde Spencer, who had been charged with Trespassing on Oct. 2, was found unconscious in the medical unit within the Arlington County Detention Facility. Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical staff began resuscitation efforts until the arrival of Arlington County Fire Department medics. He was transported to Virginia Hospital Center where he received medical treatment. His condition did not improve, and he was pronounced deceased at 5:58 p.m.www.arlingtonconnection.com
