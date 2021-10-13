Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
