Blue Owl Capital Inc. said Monday it entered an agreement to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC and its investment advisory business for $950 million in cash and stock. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl will fund the deal through cash and up to 39 million common units. Oak Street shareholders will be entitled to up to $650 million in earnouts, payable in cash or Blue Owl common units at future dates. The deal is expected to be 5% to 7% accretive to distributable EPS starting in 2022. Chicago-based Oak Street was...

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO