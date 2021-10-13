CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

India's Tata Motors nabs $1 billion for EV plans

By Ben Geman
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Indian auto heavyweight Tata Motors is planning a major expansion of its electric vehicle lineup, staked by the big TPG Rise Climate fund and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund ADQ. Driving the news: Tata is creating a new unit that aims to develop a portfolio of 10 EVs over the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
101 WIXX

Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

(Reuters) – Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round...
BUSINESS
Axios

Intel CEO sees making own chips as a matter of national security

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is putting the pressure on the U.S. government to help subsidize chip manufacturing, insisting the current reliance on plants in Taiwan and Korea as "geopolitically unstable." Why it matters: There is bipartisan support for funding the domestic semiconductor industry, but Congress has yet to sign the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
Washington, DC
Cars
City
Washington, DC
simpleflying.com

IndiGo Expects Tough Competition From Tata’s Air India

Indian aviation has seen major changes over the last month as the Tata Group takes over flag carrier Air India. The move is set to heavily disrupt the current status quo, where IndiGo reigns supreme over India’s domestic market. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta has said that he expects “formidable competition” from the recently privatized carrier. Let’s find out more.
ECONOMY
techgig.com

Tata Motors' new EV lineup to be asset lite, may skip local manufacturing

Tata Motors' new electric vehicle ( EV ) company will not own any production units, instead of relying on output from passenger vehicle manufacturers and being asset-light. By the end of October 12, 2021, the yet-to-be-named EV firm will be worth $9.1 billion, roughly half of. Tata Motors. ' market...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Flight Global.com

Tata’s Air India coup to shake up Indian airline sector

Tata Sons’ successful bid for Air India is transformational for the country’s airline sector, possibly resulting in a serious rival to market leader IndiGo. Announced on 8 October, the deal will see the Indian conglomerate – through its Talace special purpose vehicle (SPV) – obtain the long-ailing Air India for INR180 billion ($3.2 billion), of which it will pay INR27 billion in cash, while assuming INR153 billion of Air India debt.
WORLD
kelo.com

EV battery maker CATL plans $5-billion China recycling facility

BEIJING (Reuters) – Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd plans to build a battery material recycling facility in the central Chinese province of Hubei with an investment of up to 32 billion yuan ($4.96 billion), the electric-vehicle battery maker said on Tuesday. The company’s announcement comes at a time when global...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tata Motors#Tata Power#Indian#Tata Ev#Reuters#Doj#Capitol#Department Of Corrections#The Washington Post#Covax
NBC Connecticut

LG to Pay Up to $1.9 Billion to General Motors Over Bolt EV Battery Fires

LG Electronics has agreed to reimburse General Motors up to $1.9 billion to recall Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to fire risks caused by faulty batteries provided by the South Korean supplier. Problems with the Bolt – the company's flagship mainstream EV – have led the automaker to recall every one...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tata Motors to invest $2 bln in EVs after fundraise from TPG

NEW DELHI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG's...
BUSINESS
Roanoke Times

India's Tata Sons wins bid for national carrier Air India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, will be the new owner of the country’s debt-laden national carrier Air India, the government announced on Friday. Its winning bid of 180 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) beat India's SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh, who offered 151 billion rupees ($2...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
boardingarea.com

Tata kauft Air India

Schnell die Story von Air India: Die indische Industriellenfamilie Tata hat Tata Airlines (= ein paar Jahre später Air India) 1932 gegründet. Im Zuge der Gründung der Republik Indien nach dem II. Weltkrieg hat man Air India verstaatlicht und zur Staatsairline umgebaut. Seit einigen Jahren sucht man einen Käufer und will die defizitäre Airline wieder privatisieren.
ECONOMY
fxempire.com

General Motors Targets Tesla With Ambitious EV Plans

GM is targeting margins in the 12-14% range in the same period driven by the scaling of EVs coupled with falling battery prices. The automaker is also looking to its software business for higher margins in addition to expanding into new segments. EVs are a major part of GM’s growth...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Motor Company Announces $11 Billion Investment in EV Factories

Despite Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) leading the electric vehicle (“EV”) charge as the largest EV producer in the world, legacy automakers are working hard to catch up with the California-based EV startup. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which recently unveiled an electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, has announced that it will invest billions of dollars into significantly expanding its lineup of electric vehicles. This investment will see the American automaker build its largest-ever factory as well as two battery factories to provide battery packs for its EVs.
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy