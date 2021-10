(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order on Friday that he says will provide tax relief for businesses in the state. “We recognize that every employer in the state was impacted in some way by the pandemic, and many saw their unemployment insurance rates increase – some substantially – this year,” Gordon said in a statement. “This Executive Order protects Wyoming businesses that have continually risen to the challenges in this new environment.”

