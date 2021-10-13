CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Blog: The sunshine isn’t sticking around Wednesday

By Haley Bouley
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jhzzy_0cPqlToG00

Its a sunny start to the day… for the most part… Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire along the Connecticut River is socked in the clouds per usual.

But the sunshine isn’t sticking around with cloud cover and spot showers rolling in just after lunch time thanks to a nearing cold front that is expected to swing through later tonight.

While showers remain pretty hit or miss, a quick downpour or two can’t be ruled out especially for north and Central zone. Rainfall totals over the next two days barely reach a tenth of an inch.

Although the downpours come to an end after midnight, lingering sprinkles or drizzle give Thursday’s forecast a damp and gray feel as temperatures are climbing into the upper 60’s and low 70’s

While dry weather moves in for Friday morning, more rain chances rolls in for Friday afternoon, and linger into the weekend forecast as a low pressure system passes to our north. Rainfall totals from the soggy weekend range between 0.5 to 1.0 with a few spots nearing the 2 inch mark!

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

‘You Have To Be Totally Prepared Up Here’: Early-Season Snowstorm Hits Sierra

KINGVALE (CBS13) – An early-season snowstorm is hitting the Sierra, but are we prepared? “Even just last winter, the mild winter, I pulled out a bunch of people in the snow who were in two-wheel drive or something on the side of the road, stuck,” said Hunter Cearley. The National Weather Service is calling the storm one of the first “bigger” storms of the season, saying it could bring several inches of much-needed snow. However, the winter weather is welcome news for Cearley. He’s familiar with driving in the snow and has helped several drivers in the past. “People either put them on way...
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Blog: Fall Weather Returns To The Region.

While the first day of Fall was about a month ago, it feels like some Fall weather just arrived. Keep in mind that we did have some cool weather for a few days over the last couple of weeks. It’s just that the humidity stayed up during most of that time.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
siouxlandproud.com

October 18th AM: Warm weather sticks around in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another sunny and warm day for the are with daytime highs reaching to the mid 70’s yet again. The starts off seasonal with temps in the 40’s for the area and feeling like the 30’s in some places once factoring the winds from the south still up to 10 mph. As the temperatures rise, the winds will increase as well reaching speeds up to 20 mph with gusts possible up to 30 mph. A few clouds are possible through the day time, but clear conditions until the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Coolest Day Since May As Sweater Weather Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What a lovely chilly Monday morning! Skies are clear, the moon is full and the winds are calm. An area of rain is crossing well to our north, the viewing area should remain dry. We kick off the start of the week full of sunshine and gusty winds. Lows early Tuesday morning will bottom out in the 40’s region-wide (with some 30’s in the Poconos) and wind chill values, as a hearty breeze persists, will fall into the 30’s for most neighborhoods. Temperatures rebound by Wednesday into the low 70’s with continued sunshine and low humidity. Our only chance for rain will be a spotty shower Thursday night as a cold front swings through and subsequently may bring us our first high temperatures in the 50’s since last spring by next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Connecticut River#Eastern Vermont#60
CBS LA

Southern California Welcomes Autumn Rain, Cooler Temperatures

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures. Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood. According to the National Weather Forecast, the clouds will clear out by late morning on Monday, which is also expected to be the coolest day of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

286
Followers
368
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy