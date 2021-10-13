Weather Blog: The sunshine isn’t sticking around Wednesday

Its a sunny start to the day… for the most part… Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire along the Connecticut River is socked in the clouds per usual.

But the sunshine isn’t sticking around with cloud cover and spot showers rolling in just after lunch time thanks to a nearing cold front that is expected to swing through later tonight.

While showers remain pretty hit or miss, a quick downpour or two can’t be ruled out especially for north and Central zone. Rainfall totals over the next two days barely reach a tenth of an inch.

Although the downpours come to an end after midnight, lingering sprinkles or drizzle give Thursday’s forecast a damp and gray feel as temperatures are climbing into the upper 60’s and low 70’s

While dry weather moves in for Friday morning, more rain chances rolls in for Friday afternoon, and linger into the weekend forecast as a low pressure system passes to our north. Rainfall totals from the soggy weekend range between 0.5 to 1.0 with a few spots nearing the 2 inch mark!

Happy Wednesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

