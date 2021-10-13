Lutcher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
