Putin hopeful that Moscow-Washington ties will gradually improve

Reuters
Reuters
MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he has not discussed oil markets with U.S. President Joe Biden but has working relations with his counterpart and is hopeful that ties between Moscow and Washington will gradually improve.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said volatility on oil markets and sky-rocketing prices were not in Russia’s interests, but that an oil price of $100 a barrel was quite possible. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

