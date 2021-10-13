Wednesday rain in Bottineau meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Bottineau, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bottineau:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain Showers Likely High 53 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Rain Showers High 51 °F, low Light wind



Friday, October 15 Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 54 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.