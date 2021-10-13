Lyman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 41 °F, low 23 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 19 °F 12 to 17 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 47 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.