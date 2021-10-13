Lyman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight
- High 41 °F, low 23 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 19 °F
- 12 to 17 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
