Lordsburg Daily Weather Forecast

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.